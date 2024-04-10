More Aces Go Down as Spate of Elbow Injuries Continues
Framber Valdez and Spencer Strider are just two of the latest names on a long list of MLB pitchers to suffer elbow injuries in 2024.
Welcome to the Just Baseball injury report, your one-stop shop for the most important injury news and updates around baseball. Here’s everything you need to know from the first two weeks of the season.
Elbow Injuries Piling Up Around Baseball
Framber Valdez, HOU
15-day IL, retroactive to April 6
Framber Valdez has been placed on the 15-day IL with left elbow soreness. He has received no further diagnosis. The Houston Astros remain hopeful he has avoided the worst and can get back on the mound after a brief period of rest. Their rotation looks thin without him.
Josiah Gray, WSN
15-day IL, retroactive to April 6
Josiah Gray landed on the 15-day IL with a muscular flexor strain in his pitching elbow. There is no damage to his UCL. Barring any new revelations, the Washington Nationals right-hander won’t need surgery.
Nick Pivetta, BOS
15-day IL, retroactive to April 6
The Boston Red Sox placed Nick Pivetta on the IL with a flexor strain, but the injury appears to be mild. Pivetta will not need surgery, nor is he expected to miss significant time this season.
Chase Silseth, LAA
15-day IL, April 8
Los Angeles Angels starter Chase Silseth is dealing with right elbow inflammation. He will miss at least two weeks, but the Angels have not provided any further information about his injury, nor have they offered a timeline for his return.
Spencer Strider, ATL
15-day IL, April 7
The Atlanta Braves are waiting until the weekend to provide an update on ace Spencer Strider. However, even if Strider avoids the worst (a second Tommy John surgery), it’s hard to imagine he won’t miss significant time with a right elbow UCL sprain.
Season-Ending Surgery
- Shane Bieber, CLE – The former Cy Young winner will be out until mid-2025 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
- Eury Pérez, MIA – The Marlins’ young stud will miss the 2024 season and some of 2025 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
- Jonathan Loaisiga, NYY – The Yankees reliever avoided Tommy John but still needs surgery to repair a torn UCL. He’ll be out for the 2024 season but could return for Opening Day in 2025.
- Tejay Antone, CIN – Antone had already undergone Tommy John surgery twice in his career. Last Friday, he went under the knife once again to repair a torn flexor tendon and partially torn UCL. It’s exceedingly rare for pitchers to return from a third UCL surgery, but Antone will attempt his comeback sometime in 2025.
- Anthony DeSclafani, MIN – DeSclafani won’t pitch in 2024 (and at least the first month of 2025) after undergoing flexor tendon surgery.
Trevor Story Likely Done for the Season
Trevor Story’s shoulder injury has turned out to be even worse than it first seemed. The Red Sox shortstop was initially diagnosed with a left shoulder dislocation. However, after receiving a second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, he will undergo surgery to repair a fractured glenoid.
Story is expected to miss about six months. That means he is unlikely to return in 2024 barring an unexpected deep postseason run for the Red Sox.
Torn Meniscus for Geraldo Perdomo
Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo underwent surgery to repair a torn right meniscus earlier this week. The D-Backs were already low on shortstop depth after top prospect Jordan Lawlar tore a ligament in his thumb. Thankfully for Arizona, Perdomo shouldn’t be out too long. He could be back on the field in mid-May.
White Sox in Rough Shape
Yoán Moncada
Yoán Moncada limped off the field on Monday, April 8 after aggravating a left adductor injury. The third baseman has not yet been placed on the injured list, although a trip to the 10-day IL seems likely.
Luis Robert Jr.
Luis Robert Jr. exited on Friday, April 5 with a Grade 2 right hip flexor strain. He is expected to miss six to eight weeks. Robert is one of the best center fielders in the game when he’s on the field but has long struggled to stay healthy.
John Brebbia
John Brebbia also left early on Friday, April 5. In his case, the culprit was a right calf strain. The veteran reliever was placed on the 15-day IL, and the White Sox are hopeful he can return soon after his 15 days are up.
Eloy Jiménez
Eloy Jiménez is in the early stages of recovery from a left adductor strain he suffered on March 31. There is no timetable for his return, but the White Sox are optimistic their oft-injured DH won’t be on the shelf for long. He will be eligible to return as of Friday, April 12.
Josh Jung Moves to 60-Day IL
Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung broke his wrist last Monday. At one point, the team was hopeful he could be back in six weeks, but now he is not eligible to return before June 1.
Justin Steele Out for April
Chicago Cubs ace Justin Steele suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain during his Opening Day start on March 28. It’s a tough blow for the Cubs, but the team must be thankful it’s a relatively minor strain. Barring any setbacks, Steele could return in early May.
Royce Lewis Suffers Quad Injury
In disappointing news for the Minnesota Twins and fans of young, exciting baseball players everywhere, it didn’t take long for Royce Lewis to wind up back on the IL. The third baseman suffered a right quad strain on Opening Day. He could miss at least two months.
More Notable Names Hit the IL
- Max Kepler, OF, MIN – 10-day IL, retroactive to 04/07, right knee contusion
- Josh Sborz, RP, TEX – 15-day IL, 04/07, right rotator cuff strain
- Julian Merryweather, RP, CHC – 15-day IL, retroactive to 04/06, right shoulder strain
- Victor Robles, CF, WSN – 10-day IL, 04/04, left hamstring strain
- Jason Heyward, OF, LAD – 10-day IL, 04/03, lower back tightness
- Jakob Junis, SP, MIL – 15-day IL, retroactive to 04/03, right shoulder impingement
- Matt Carpenter, DH, STL – 10-day IL, retroactive to 04/02, right oblique strain
- Tylor Megill, SP, NYM – 15-day IL, 04/01, right shoulder strain
- Alek Thomas, CF, ARI – 10-day IL, 04/01, left hamstring strain
- Cionel Pérez, RP, BAL – 15-day IL, 03/31, right oblique strain
- Sean Murphy, C, ATL – 10-day IL, 03/30, strained left oblique
- Luke Jackson, RP, SFG – 15-day IL, 03/29, lower back strain
- Nick Senzel, 3B, WSN – 10-day IL, retroactive to 03/27, fractured right thumb