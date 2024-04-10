More Aces Go Down as Spate of Elbow Injuries Continues

The Atlanta Braves are waiting until the weekend to provide an update on ace Spencer Strider. However, even if Strider avoids the worst (a second Tommy John surgery), it’s hard to imagine he won’t miss significant time with a right elbow UCL sprain.

Season-Ending Surgery

Shane Bieber , CLE – The former Cy Young winner will be out until mid-2025 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

– The former Cy Young winner will be out until mid-2025 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Eury Pérez , MIA – The Marlins’ young stud will miss the 2024 season and some of 2025 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

– The Marlins’ young stud will miss the 2024 season and some of 2025 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Jonathan Loaisiga , NYY – The Yankees reliever avoided Tommy John but still needs surgery to repair a torn UCL. He’ll be out for the 2024 season but could return for Opening Day in 2025.

– The Yankees reliever avoided Tommy John but still needs surgery to repair a torn UCL. He’ll be out for the 2024 season but could return for Opening Day in 2025. Tejay Antone , CIN – Antone had already undergone Tommy John surgery twice in his career. Last Friday, he went under the knife once again to repair a torn flexor tendon and partially torn UCL. It’s exceedingly rare for pitchers to return from a third UCL surgery, but Antone will attempt his comeback sometime in 2025.

– Antone had already undergone Tommy John surgery twice in his career. Last Friday, he went under the knife once again to repair a torn flexor tendon and partially torn UCL. It’s exceedingly rare for pitchers to return from a third UCL surgery, but Antone will attempt his comeback sometime in 2025. Anthony DeSclafani, MIN – DeSclafani won’t pitch in 2024 (and at least the first month of 2025) after undergoing flexor tendon surgery.

Trevor Story Likely Done for the Season

Trevor Story’s shoulder injury has turned out to be even worse than it first seemed. The Red Sox shortstop was initially diagnosed with a left shoulder dislocation. However, after receiving a second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, he will undergo surgery to repair a fractured glenoid.

Story is expected to miss about six months. That means he is unlikely to return in 2024 barring an unexpected deep postseason run for the Red Sox.

Torn Meniscus for Geraldo Perdomo

Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo underwent surgery to repair a torn right meniscus earlier this week. The D-Backs were already low on shortstop depth after top prospect Jordan Lawlar tore a ligament in his thumb. Thankfully for Arizona, Perdomo shouldn’t be out too long. He could be back on the field in mid-May.

White Sox in Rough Shape

Yoán Moncada limped off the field on Monday, April 8 after aggravating a left adductor injury. The third baseman has not yet been placed on the injured list, although a trip to the 10-day IL seems likely.

Luis Robert Jr. exited on Friday, April 5 with a Grade 2 right hip flexor strain. He is expected to miss six to eight weeks. Robert is one of the best center fielders in the game when he’s on the field but has long struggled to stay healthy.