Jason Foley Gives the Detroit Tigers a New Look at Closer

You often do not learn much about a team on Opening Day. Too small of a sample. Injuries and poor performance have not stacked up leading to new opportunities. However, the Tigers did show a new plan of attack that caught our attention.

After Tarik Skubal pitched an absolute gem (Cy Young tour starts now) allowing three hits and no runs across six innings, AJ Hinch went to his bullpen. Newly acquired righty Shelby Miller pitched a perfect inning, followed by an appearance from re-aquired Andrew Chafin in the eighth.

After a perfect eighth with a one run lead, many of us were envisioning the different ways Alex Lange could give us a heart attack. “Same old Tigers” was sitting in your drafts fingers ready to emphatically slam send. But, we did not see Lange.

Instead, Chafin took care of the lefty for out number one and Jason Foley came in to shut the door capping off a perfect three innings of five strikeout baseball from the bullpen.