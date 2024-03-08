Top 10 Outfielders to Target at Current ADP (2024 Fantasy Baseball)

Granted, injuries have significantly limited his total counting stats over the last few years, and now he is without the protection of Shohei Ohtani. Even during a “down” year in which he played only 82 games due to nagging health issues, Trout put up an .858 OPS with 18 homers. His current draft stock is understandable but seems like an overreaction.

Christian Yelich – Milwaukee Brewers – ADP: 72

Yelich was a similar case to Trout this time last year. However, following a nice, bounce-back campaign, the 2018 NL MVP’s draft positioning remains a little lower than it probably should be. Yelich is not likely to ever reach the heights of his prime years again, but his .818 OPS, 19 homers, 28 steals, and 106 runs last season were all personal bests since 2019.

The Milwaukee table setter also recorded his highest hard-hit (49.9%) and barrel rates (9.2%) of the last three years.

Josh Lowe – Tampa Bay Rays – ADP: 88

After appearing a bit overmatched over 52 MLB games in 2022, Lowe broke out in his first full big-league season last year. Across 501 plate appearances, he hit a solid .292 with .500 SLG, 20 home runs, and 32 steals. The chance to grab a guy with 20-HR, 30-SB potential in the eighth, or possibly ninth, round is too good to pass up. Lowe also delivered 83 RBI and 71 runs for fantasy managers in 2023. All those counting stats could be set to increase with a few more ABs.

Lane Thomas – Washington Nationals – ADP: 119

Thomas showed signs of breaking out in the second half of the 2022 season. He made good on that promise in 2023, belting 28 homers to go with 86 RBI, 101 runs, and 20 stolen bases over 156 games for the rebuilding Nationals. Thomas has little protection in the Nationals’ lineup, but the case was the same last season. Although, with the emergence of young CJ Abrams last year as well, the Nationals have a dynamic duo atop their batting order. Thomas is simply being drafted too low.

James Outman – Los Angeles Dodgers – ADP: 181

Another breakout player from 2023, Outman finished third in N.L. Rookie of the Year voting. His output was a bit of a rollercoaster, and he struck out in nearly 32 percent of his 567 plate appearances.