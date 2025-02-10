Top Outfield Prospects to Collect Ahead of Spring Training
With spring training set to begin soon, here are some top outfield prospects whose cards you should be targeting before their stock rises.
We started this series with pitching prospects to target this spring that could have potential to see a price bump this upcoming season, so now we’ll move on to some hitters, specifically outfielders I like. The caveat here is that top hitters will always fetch a higher price tag than pitching equivalents on our Top 100 list.
I also didn’t include the top three outfielders on our list as Roman Anthony, Walker Jenkins and Max Clark have all priced themselves out of being affordable and likely have their call-up pricing already baked in.
Emmanuel Rodriguez – OF – Minnesota Twins
Rodriguez always seems to be forgotten due to constant injuries, Walker Jenkins existing in the same farm system and the fact that his 1st Bowman autos are from 2021 Bowman Chrome. He’s currently sitting at #6 in our Top 100 because the talent is obviously there when he’s healthy.
$200 seems a lot for a 1st Bowman auto graded as a PSA 10. It is no doubt, but Jenkins’ equivalent card is going for $125 more than that plus the 10 is not my play as it’s up 60% over the past 12 months according to cardladder.com.
The move I like is targeting the PSA 9, which is down 8% over the past year and is trading for around $45. When he gets to bigs and starts mashing, the 10s and 9s will both see a spike.
Chase DeLauter – OF – Cleveland Guardians
DeLauter was arguably the best hitter in the Cactus League last spring and was making a case for the majors off to a hot start in Double-A. Unfortunately, he needed a second surgery to repair his broken left foot. He eventually returned late in the campaign while also hitting .340 during the Arizona Fall League.
The last sale of his 2022 Bowman Draft auto PSA 10 was for just under $160 with the two previous sales being much lower so the rise has already begun. He’s an athletic freak with power to spare. collectors absolutely love big bopper lefty hitters with a smooth swing. He fits that bill and I’d be shocked if those cards don’t jump 50% by mid summer.
Owen Caissie – OF – Chicago Cubs
Cassie has a few things going against him. One is that his 1st Bowman auto from 2020 Bowman Draft is in a Padres uniform and now he’s in the Cubs organization which sometimes bothers collectors. Two, he doesn’t have a clear path to playing time with an already crowded outfield on the north side.
While the hit tool isn’t spectacular, the power sure is and that’s what sells baseball cards. His 1st Bowman base auto in a PSA 10 is down 37% over the past year, but is still selling for a healthy $130, which is far cheaper than the previous two names on this list. Caissie’s market would be much higher if the card had in Cubbie blue, but when he does spikes, those buyers won’t care.
Dalton Rushing – OF/C – Los Angeles Dodgers
Yes, he’s currently a catcher full-time in Dodgers system at the moment, but Will Smith isn’t going anywhere. Rushing already has a big-league bat so a position switch may not hurt him whether it’s corner outfield or even first base.
there was a recent sale of of $365 dollars for his 2022 Bowman Draft 1st auto PSA 10 but I’m chalking that up to an outlier as the recent baseline has been around $125. I was shocked he wasn’t dealt at the deadline last year and I’d be even more shocked if he isn’t sometime this summer. That’s when you sell as that’s likely the team who he will make his major league debut for unless LA gets hit with the injury bug behind the plate.