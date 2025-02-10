Top Outfield Prospects to Collect Ahead of Spring Training

The move I like is targeting the PSA 9, which is down 8% over the past year and is trading for around $45. When he gets to bigs and starts mashing, the 10s and 9s will both see a spike.

Chase DeLauter – OF – Cleveland Guardians

DeLauter was arguably the best hitter in the Cactus League last spring and was making a case for the majors off to a hot start in Double-A. Unfortunately, he needed a second surgery to repair his broken left foot. He eventually returned late in the campaign while also hitting .340 during the Arizona Fall League.

The last sale of his 2022 Bowman Draft auto PSA 10 was for just under $160 with the two previous sales being much lower so the rise has already begun. He’s an athletic freak with power to spare. collectors absolutely love big bopper lefty hitters with a smooth swing. He fits that bill and I’d be shocked if those cards don’t jump 50% by mid summer.

Owen Caissie – OF – Chicago Cubs

Cassie has a few things going against him. One is that his 1st Bowman auto from 2020 Bowman Draft is in a Padres uniform and now he’s in the Cubs organization which sometimes bothers collectors. Two, he doesn’t have a clear path to playing time with an already crowded outfield on the north side.

While the hit tool isn’t spectacular, the power sure is and that’s what sells baseball cards. His 1st Bowman base auto in a PSA 10 is down 37% over the past year, but is still selling for a healthy $130, which is far cheaper than the previous two names on this list. Caissie’s market would be much higher if the card had in Cubbie blue, but when he does spikes, those buyers won’t care.

Dalton Rushing – OF/C – Los Angeles Dodgers

Yes, he’s currently a catcher full-time in Dodgers system at the moment, but Will Smith isn’t going anywhere. Rushing already has a big-league bat so a position switch may not hurt him whether it’s corner outfield or even first base.