Dynasty Mailbag: When Will the Guardian Call Brayan Rocchio

There is always the outfield, where there isn’t much in way outside of Steven Kwan. It might seem like a waste to assign him to right field, but considering Will Brennan’s triple slash of .231/.266/.331, it raises the question of whether Rocchio could earn playing time by playing in the outfield. If Rocchio starts getting playing time in the outfield then whew baby we could have a stew going in Cleveland.

As for his current value in dynasty leagues, it may be difficult to envision him getting playing time unless there is an injury. His value is somewhat unusual because, for most other teams, Rocchio would have a spot or a clear path to a spot. Therefore, you should hold onto him. His value would significantly increase if Rocchio were to be traded or if an injury were to occur. There isn’t a significant power upside, and all of his value lies in his speed and his ability to make contact.

As a rebuilding team, would you rather stack up a surplus of young pitching to trade for hitting, or stack up young hitting to move for pitching? — Sevento (@Sevento17) May 31, 2023

I love it when someone asks me a dynasty theory question. The response to this question depends on the scoring format of your league, although it may sound like a cop-out. In points leagues pitchers are, to use a term the kids are using are, OP (overpowered for those not in the know) you should stockpile pitching prospects to trade for more established pitchers.

In less extreme leagues, I prefer to accumulate a surplus of hitters and then exchange them for quality pitching. In my humble opinion, a rebuilding team should always prioritize trading for, drafting, and acquiring hitting prospects early in the process.

It takes much longer to organize your lineup than it does with pitching. While building your team, it is advisable to prioritize stable players. Although pitchers may seem exciting and promising due to their potential, there are two important factors to consider.

1.) They will always break your heart and are one pitch away from getting injured.