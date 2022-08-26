Who Will Win The 2022 MLB World Series?

Earlier I hyped up the Dodgers for the amount of rotation depth they have, but the Astros aren’t too far off. Luis Garcia is as good of a No. 4 starter as any and Lance McCullers Jr. just came off of the injured list. He’s pitched well in two starts, having given up three earned over 11 innings with 11 strikeouts.

Where Houston really shines is in close games. They are 21-14 in one-run games and their bullpen, which ranks second in ERA, is a large reason for holding on to those close leads. The five-headed monster of Ryan Pressly, Rafael Montero, Hector Neris, Bryan Abreu and Ryne Stanek puts the Astros in the same conversation as the Dodgers for best bullpen in baseball.

Amazing Teams With Question Marks

Atlanta Braves

The Braves and Yankees are in that weird, in between space where they don’t belong in the same tier as the Dodgers, Astros, and Mets, but they also don’t belong with the other teams below. I stuck them with sneaky teams that have a chance because they will likely have to come out of the Wild Card to win the World Series for the second-straight year. There has not been a repeat champion since the Yankees three-peated from 1998 to 2000, so the Braves have history working against them.

What the Braves do have working for them is that they’re really freaking good. As a team they rank 8th in OPS+ and 4th in ERA+ while boasting one of the most star-studded teams in the league. Ronald Acuña Jr, Austin Riley and Matt Olson headline the lineup, but you’d likely be surprised to know that none other than Dansby Swanson leads the team in WAR this season. The smooth gloved shortstop has a respectable 120 wRC+ and is second in baseball with 14 Outs Above Average.

The Braves have gone against the grain and have relied on extremely young talent to propel them this season. They’ve pulled both Michael Harris and Vaughn Grissom straight from Double-A to the majors. The latter of which had just 98 plate appearances under his belt at Double-A before getting the call to the bigs. Grissom has started his career on a tear, hitting .382 with three home runs while holding his own defensively at second in Ozzie Albies’ absence.

Even more impressively, Michael Harris, who just signed an eight-year, $72 million extension, has a 129 wRC+ with 13 home runs and 15 stolen bases in 72 games this year.