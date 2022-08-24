New York Yankees’ Bats Need a Lift After Disappointing August

Gleyber Torres, Second Baseman

Torres enjoyed an incredible bounce back during the first half of 2022. With an OPS that consistently hovered around the .800 mark, Gleyber back at second base seemed to be doing wonders for him at the plate. There were even shouts for him to be an All-Star after he finished with a 125 wRC+ paired with 7 DRS at the break.

Similar to Rizzo, Torres has been horrific with the stick during the month of August.

The second baseman has struck out an excruciating number of times in his last 76 plate appearances. His 32.9% K rate is just a tick below Rizzo’s, and his wRC+ for the season has dropped around 20 points to 107.

Torres’ .184 OBP can be blamed on a walk rate of just 1.6%, with him hitting just .172 over this stretch. Posting a -0.6 WAR during the period, he hasn’t contributed a thing at the plate. Gleyber has an immense amount of potential, we saw it in the first half. If he can unlock this once again and get back to that previous form, it would be huge for the Yankees. But he just doesn’t have it right now.

Aaron Hicks, Outfielder

This selection should come as no surprise. The seven-year, $70 million contract handed to Aaron Hicks now looks like a horrific deal in light of some brutal appearances for the outfielder. Hicks has once again hit another roadblock, as he seems to be the streakiest player the Yankees have on this roster.

The largest factor of Hicks’ success at the plate, walking, has disappeared this month. Paired with the fact that he’s hitting a measly .109 in his last 51 plate appearances, you now have a disaster on your hands.