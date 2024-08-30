The Arizona Diamondbacks Are the Hottest Team in Baseball

Stalwarts Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly have missed significant playing time due to injuries. Similarly, new signings Eduardo Rodriguez and Jordan Montgomery got off to late starts with Montgomery being moved to the bullpen earlier this week.

Last year’s Rookie of the Year, Corbin Carroll, has taken more than half the season to emerge from his sophomore slump, and while there were fans calling for the DFA of a sluggish Eugenio Suárez, he, too, has turned the page.

Gabriel Moreno has lost significant time due to injuries, first baseman Christian Walker has been out with an oblique injury, and MVP candidate Ketel Marte has been sidelined with an ankle injury for two weeks. Add to that that closer Paul Sewald struggles have cost him the closing slot.

Despite all of this, the Snakes have endured.

A look at the underlying numbers make clear why the Diamondbacks are the hottest team in the game right now.

The Offense Is Cooking

Their 714 runs lead all of baseball. The New York Yankees are a distant second with 678 runs — a testament to the Diamondbacks high-octane offense. Their team fWAR is a second place 26.5 behind the first-place Yankees (28.9). Arizona is second in OBP (.334) just one point behind the Yankees and their .434 SLG ranks them fifth. They also lead MLB in grand slams with 10 and come-from-behind-wins. Yes, the Answerbacks have returned.