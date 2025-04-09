Justin Steele Hits the Injured List With Left Elbow Tendinitis

Over the last three seasons, Justin Steele has blossomed into a top-of-the-rotation arm for the Chicago Cubs.

He’s put up some great numbers on the mound. His goal every year, though, is to make 30-plus starts and pitch at least 180 innings. He hit that first mark once (2023) but hasn’t hit the second.

You’d expect Steele to have kept that goal entering 2025. That’s part of the reason why, when the Cubs placed him on the 15-day injured list Wednesday morning with left elbow tendinitis, Steele described what he was feeling as simply “frustration.”

After beginning the season with a 6.89 ERA (and five home runs allowed) through his first three starts, Steele rebounded Monday night. He held the Texas Rangers scoreless across seven innings and struck out eight. It was far and away the most dominant he’s looked to start the year.