Which Top Prospects Could the Chicago White Sox Call Up Next?

Which Top White Sox Prospects Could Get the Call?

While some of the top prospects could get their first (or second) taste of the league, other less heralded players could also be an option in the near future as well. At this point, it’s worth trying some of the young players and seeing who could prove to be a useful piece.

Here are some of the players who could become a big league option with notes from chatting with many of them in Charlotte.

Bryan Ramos

After a brief taste of MLB with the White Sox earlier this year due to a 40-man lack of options, Bryan Ramos hit the injured list and struggled to settle back in upon return. He made his way back to Triple-A, where he has been thriving over the past month and change.

Ramos told me in Charlotte that he got out of rhythm following the brief IL stint and it took him some time to get back into his groove. He explained that baseball is an everyday game and that it took him a bit to find that flow again back in Charlotte.

One the keys for Ramos has been improved plate discipline, which he has steadily improved upon throughout the past two years.

Since July 9th, Ramos has a strikeout rate of just 17% which is much lower than his career average while his walk rate in that time span is up to 12% as well. He indicated that he’s been better at taking close pitches and not chasing as much, which he helped his overall at-bats improve recently.