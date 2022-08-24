Phillies Top Prospect Andrew Painter is the Most Dominant Arm in the Minors

Along with Eury Perez of the Marlins, Painter is a wunderkind who is tall enough to play forward on the hardwood, young enough to be a college freshman, and yet is polished enough to pound the strike zone with multiple pitches. Walking just 7% of batters, Painter leads all qualified minor league pitchers in K-BB% at 32.8% across the three levels.

Painter doesn’t need to be an artist to get hitters out though, he has attacked hitters with an elite fastball and a devastating slider along with two other secondaries with potential.

Elite Fastball

Painter’s 70 grade fastball sits 95-97 mph, topping at 101 with 18 inches of induced vertical break. Despite throwing the heater more than 60% of the time, opponents have hit just .190 against the pitch with an in zone whiff rate of 29%.

A fastball with the velocity, shape and life of Painter’s, while throwing it for a strike nearly 70% of the time early makes it one of MiLB’s best. Even when opponents are geared up for the fastball, they swing under it or behind it.

Devastating Slider

Painter’s second plus pitch is his sweeping 81-83 mph slider. The pitch tunnels well off of his riding fastball, boasting late, sharp bite away from right-handers. He uses the slider predominantly against same-handed hitters, but he has also showed plenty of comfort burying the pitch on the back leg of lefties and has increasingly used it early in the count to steal strikes.

Right-handed hitters are even more helpless against the offering due to the tunneling effect that Painter creates off of his two plus pitches. By the time righties can differentiate the slider from Painter’s fastball, it’s often too late and they get off a half-hearted swing like well-regarded Red Sox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela below.