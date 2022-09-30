The Toronto Blue Jays Are Heading to the Postseason

Although the Blue Jays did not play yesterday, they received some good news from a fellow AL East rival: the Boston Red Sox. With the Red Sox defeating the Orioles yesterday, via an eighth-inning two-run shot by J.D. Martinez over the Green Monster, the Blue Jays have mathematically secured a spot in the 2022 MLB postseason.

While there were no locker room celebrations filled with champagne and goggles given the off day yesterday, the Blue Jays are heading back to playoff baseball after barely missing out last season, finishing just one game out of the Wild Card that would have forced a tiebreaker between the Jays and Red Sox.

Toronto did make the playoffs back in 2020, but got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card and the team has not won a meaningful October game since their last playoff run back in 2016.

Blue Jays and the AL Wild Card

The Blue Jays have been in the thick of the AL Wild Card race for a large portion of the season, fighting with the likes of the Rays and the Seattle Mariners for first place. The Red Sox, Orioles, Minnesota Twins, and Chicago White Sox were also in the mix until this past month or so when a majority of the teams started to fade away and the Orioles were left as the only club with an outside chance of making it.