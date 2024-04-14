How Yariel Rodríguez Could Bridge the Gap to Ricky Tiedemann

Yariel Rodríguez makes his MLB debut!



Schneider outlined that Rodríguez will be used in a role with the ability to cover some length on the mound but also mentioned his innings circumstance, most likely attributed to how he did not pitch in a competitive game outside of the WBC last year. The Jays’ manager also confirmed that Rodríguez is on an innings limit for this season.

Rodríguez’s situation is unique given he can pitch in both the rotation and bullpen similar to Ross Stripling or Bowden Francis, but is coming off a season where he didn’t chalk up a lot of innings. Considering the arm injuries that exist within the game of baseball, impacting some of the more popular stars across the league, it makes sense why the Blue Jays will likely employ Rodríguez in a more fluid role this year within that innings limit.

In his first start yesterday, Rodriguez pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed just one run on a home run hit by Brenton Doyle. He allowed four hits, walked two and struck out six in his MLB debut.

Looking ahead, should Rodríguez be used as a bulk starter for the first half of the season and then migrate to the bullpen, the tactic could work out well for the organization’s top-ranked prospect, Ricky Tiedemann.

How Rodriguez Bridges the Gap to Ricky Tiedemann

Entering the 2024 season, Tiedemann is looking to bounce back after an injury-filled 2023 campaign that limited him to just 62 innings split between the regular season and within the Arizona Fall League, where he took home Pitcher of the Year honors.

He pitched to a 3.68 ERA through four different minor league levels while he battled a biceps injury but continued to strike out opponents at a high 16.8 K/9 clip with a 1.227 WHIP. He was a bit wild at times (4.7 BB/9) but he attacked the zone against some of the top prospects in the game in Double-A, where he saw his ERA a bit elevated to the tune of a 5.06 value.