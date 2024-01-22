What Role Will Ricky Tiedemann Play for the Blue Jays in 2024?

Tiedemann is certainly one of the top contenders for a chance to pitch in the big league rotation, and joining him will be newcomer Yariel Rodríguez, Bowden Francis, Mitch White (out of MiLB options), Wes Parsons, Paolo Espino (non-roster invite), and Chad Dallas. The club could also throw Nate Pearson back into the mix, but his checkered injury history might mean the ship has sailed on his time as a starter.

This group doesn’t possess the most experience or the highest floor, especially if the Jays decide to keep Francis in the bullpen at the big league level and even more so if White is DFA’d and subsequently selected on waivers. Moreover, adding Rodríguez into the mix will lead to further intrigue; the jury is still out on how the Jays plan to use him in 2024 considering he did not see any game action outside of the World Baseball Classic last year.

For Tiedemann, this spring will be one of the biggest of his career. He will be competing with Manoah and the rest of the aforementioned group for the fifth rotation spot, yet after his difficult season last year, the odds may not be in his favor.

Outside of Manoah (who lost a year of development time when COVID-19 canceled the 2020 minor league season), the Jays have not been known to bull-rush pitching prospects to the big leagues since Ross Atkins and Mark Shapiro took over. Given his recent biceps injury, a return to Triple-A would help Tiedemann get some innings under his belt, especially with just one Triple-A start on his resume heading into this season.

Ricky Tiedemann is the highest ranked southpaw on our Top 100



An early May biceps injury robbed Tiedemann of the majority of his 2023, but he returned late in the season and impressed in the Arizona Fall League.https://t.co/NWqZ92kDGu pic.twitter.com/bMKrLnONG5 — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) January 18, 2024

Tiedemann has yet to break the 100 IP mark in a single campaign since the draft, and the Jays could try to limit his innings in 2024 to protect his arm for the future.

Manoah seemed to wear down by the end of last season (including needing injections in his throwing arm), and the Jays may be wary of rushing Tiedemann down the same path. They could also limit his innings by having him work out of the bullpen this year, but that doesn’t seem beneficial for the player, considering he projects as a clear starter moving forward.