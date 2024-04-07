Top Breakout Prospects to Watch For 2024: Pitchers

Sean Sullivan – LHP – Rockies

A second round pick in the 2023 draft, Sullivan fits the mold of what the Rockies have been attacking in the draft the last few years: unique and lefty. Following in the footsteps of sidewinding 2022 third rounder Carson Palmquist, Sullivan’s rare blend of low release and great extension make his low 90s fastball a whiff machine. He poured the pitch in for a strike more than 70% of the time in his final season at Wake Forest.

Sullivan’s best secondary pitch is his changeup that is extremely difficult to differentiate out of his hand, but he did not use it much once he started coming out of the bullpen for Wake. Good control and a fastball that is plus or better from a rare look for hitters give Sullivan a strong baseline and if the secondaries are even slightly improved in 2024, he could be in for a monster season.

David Matoma – RHP – Pirates

Rarely will you see an arm yet to pitch above the DSL crack the top 15 for a good farm system, but Matoma is that electrifying. A modest, wiry build listed at 6-foot-7, 154 pounds, Matoma touched triple digits before his 18th birthday averaging more than 96 mph on his heater in his pro debut.

His gyro slider in the upper 80s dives under barrels when he stays on top of it, but it can get away from him. As the Uganda native continues to compile innings, his feel to pitch should improve, though there’s a chance the high-effort delivery Matoma features could be contributing to his spotty secondary command. The pitch has a chance to be plus, along with a developing changeup. Matoma is a unique talent.

Hunter Barco – LHP – Pirates

Barco was looking like a first round pick in the 2022 draft before a torn UCL put an end to his campaign. The Pirates still took the talented southpaw in the second round, awaiting his pro debut until July of last year. While Barco’s velocity was understandably down a bit as he shook the rust off, he has ticked back up to 92-93 mph this spring with his slider looking sharper, with more separation from his splitter.

A strike thrower who picks up plenty of contact on the ground, Barco hides the ball well and creates difficult angles for hitters from both sides of the plate from. As he continues to regain his above average command, Barco should balance weak contact with enough whiff to be a quality starting option.