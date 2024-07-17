2024 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Adds: Lawrence Butler, Michael Toglia, Sean Manaea

Another power hitter who has been on a tear, Sanchez is an option for those in the deepest formats. He can’t hit lefties (.122 AVG), but over the last month, his work against righties has been exceptional. Since June 17, Sanchez has posted a .963 OPS with seven homers, six doubles, and a triple over 86 plate appearances vs. right-handed hurlers. He has mashed four roundtrippers over 11 games so far this month, going 13 for 39 (.333 AVG) overall.

Pitchers

Sean Manaea – SP – New York Mets (51%)

Manaea allowed three runs to the Rockies last time out, but he lasted seven frames, picking up a win and striking out nine. That was his second-highest K total of the season, and the lefty has now registered 36 punchouts across his last 35.2 innings, working to a sensational 2.02 ERA in the process.

Sean Manaea with his 8th and 9th strikeouts of the night! pic.twitter.com/r5hlyB5LKD — SNY (@SNYtv) July 13, 2024

A .205 BABIP that has resulted in a .164 opponent’s AVG in this stretch is definitely unsustainable. However, Manaea does deserve plenty of credit, as he has induced groundballs at a 43.0% rate while limiting the opposition to a 17.4 LD% and 77.6 Contact%. He is still walking a few too many batters (10.8%), but Manaea issued only one free pass in that last outing against the Rockies.

Drew Thorpe – SP – Chicago White Sox (25%)

Thorpe has been quite good in five of his first six MLB starts since the White Sox called him up for his debut on June 11. He’s logged 32.2 innings overall, turning in a 3.58 ERA and 1.04 WHIP. His 19-to-15 K/BB is nothing to write home about, but he has countered it by significantly limiting hard contact (32.3 HardHit%, 85.1 mph EV). His 41.2 GB% along with a 13.4 LD% makes for a promising combination as well. Thorpe is worth a shot in deeper redraft formats and should be rostered in all dynasty leagues.