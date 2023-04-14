The Colorado Rockies’ CJ Cron Dilemma

CJ Cron got off to a smoking-hot start in 2023, earning the NL Player of the Week Award.

Since then, however, Cron’s performance has been uneven. He has a current slashline of .227/.261/.545 for an OPS+ of 99. He’s hit four home runs in 44 at-bats. Conversely, he has walked only twice and has a K% of 30.4%. (Granted, this is small-sample-size territory. As a comparison, in 2022, his K% was 25.9%.)

Cron is not worried, saying, “Just baseball, that’s really all it is.” He then added, “It’s a long season, and that stuff always seems to level out.”

Over the course of his career, Cron has learned to handle the turbulence that comes with being a professional baseball player. “Just try to stay the plane,” he said. “I’m confident I will come out of it. I always do.”