What Will the Colorado Rockies Do with All Those Outfielders?

Still, you can write his name in ink on the lineup card.

With left field and center field staffed, that leaves only right field and many questions.

What are some of the Rockies’ other outfield options?

Although Charlie Blackmon will primarily be the designated hitter, the Rockies expect him to occasionally return to right field. Similarly, Schmidt has not ruled out Kris Bryant spending some time there, even though he is expected to mostly play at first base.

Then it gets complicated. Remember: The Rockies are trying to let the kids play as they determine the players best positioned to help the team make the most of its next contention window. But they have some decisions to make based on their 40-man roster.

There’s first-round draft pick Michael Toglia. While Toglia’s natural position is first base, he’s blocked there by Bryant and Elehuris Montero. To illustrate, in 2023, Toglia played first nine times as opposed to playing 17 games in right field. The outfield is clearly in his future, at least in the near term.

In his limited playing time, Toglia, a switch-hitter, has yet to find his swing at the Major-League level. In 2023, he slashed .163/.224/.284 in 141 at-bats (21 wRC+). His K% was 32.9%. The Rockies will need to determine soon where he fits on the team.