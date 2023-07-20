Painter Needs Tommy John, but Phillies Were Smart To Play It Safe

Medical update on Andrew Painter: pic.twitter.com/L4lRv0kC4w — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 19, 2023

A small but mighty contingent of armchair surgeons on the internet are patting themselves on the back right now. These individuals called for Painter to go under the knife as soon as news of his elbow injury first popped up in March. Their logic was that TJS was inevitable, so the Phillies might as well get it over with as soon as possible.

Indeed, if Painter had undergone surgery when his injury first appeared, he would already be well on his way to recovery. Now, he may not be able to pitch for the Phillies until 2025.

However, there’s a reason good doctors don’t rush into invasive reconstructive surgery unless it’s absolutely necessary.

Every surgery is serious. Cutting into the human body comes with risks and complications. And even when TJS goes perfectly, as it does the vast majority of the time, a long and challenging recovery process still follows. It can take 18 months for a pitcher to get back on the mound, and even then, it can take significantly longer before he’s back at 100%. Some pitchers never quite return to form.

Zack Wheeler — who had Tommy John surgery in March of 2015 — discusses the physical and mental challenges Andrew Painter will face in his recovery from TJS. pic.twitter.com/nN5sN5U9M8 — Tim Kelly (@TimKellySports) July 19, 2023

Long story short, opting for TJS isn’t like getting a spontaneous tattoo or a new piercing. It’s not something anyone chooses to do lightly.

In Painter’s case, this is especially true. He was born in 2003, for crying out loud, and he has his whole career ahead of him. I can understand why a big league veteran might make such a decision more quickly. Every game a pitcher misses is a lost opportunity, and sitting out for too long can tank a player’s potential earnings.