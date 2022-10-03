Andrew Painter is Just Baseball’s Minor League Pitcher of the Year

Phillies pitching prospect Andrew Painter entered this season with a blank canvas. Then 18 years old, Painter had just six professional innings under his belt, all of which were at the complex. Expectations were high for the 2021 first round pick, but even Painter’s most bullish believers probably did not imagine what would wind up being one of the most impressive seasons we have seen from a teenage pitching prospect in some time.

The 6-foot-7 right-hander looked remarkably polished from his first start this season in Low-A to his final five starts as one of the youngest players in Double-A. As the levels became more challenging, Painter set his sights on becoming a more complete pitcher.

He dominated hitters with his plus fastball and slider at the lower levels. A 96-98 mph fastball that can reach 101 with more than 18 inches of induced vertical break along with a mid 80s slider that features a ridiculous amount of sweep was more than enough for Painter to strikeout 46% of Low-A batters in 38 2/3 innings.

Painter was unfazed by his promotion to High-A, maintaining a 34% strikeout rate while cutting his walks in half. He started to rely on his elite fastball less, mixing in his curveball and changeup more frequently.