8 Pitching Prospects Whose Stock is Rising

The dude is a specimen. He’s 6-foot-4, 220 pounds with impressive athleticism that allows him to move well down the mound. Command and health were hurdles for Clarke as an amateur and in his two seasons at State College of Florida after transferring from Alabama, but clearly something has clicked for Clarke since being surrounded by the impressive pitching minds in the Red Sox organization.

They have eased him into his work load, scaling up from 40 pitches in his first outing to 57 in his most recent start, which was his fourth of the season and High-A debut. Through 14 1/3 innings, Clarke has allowed just one earned run with 24 strikeouts and two walks. Hitters are 3 for 48 against him, good for a .063 batting average. His two-seam fastball has averaged 97 MPH with plus extension from a 5.5 foot release height, allowing for both plenty of contact on the ground as well as swing and miss when he buzzes it at the top.

Clarke’s best pitch is his wipeout slider in the upper 80s. The pitch specs in a vacuum are impressive, but when you add in his low release, slight cross fire delivery and arm side run his fastball generates, the slider plays up to what could be a 70 grade pitch. Clarke will need to prove he can handle a larger workload and mix in a third offering with some confidence to reach his potential as a starter, though he has the upside of an elite high leverage arm if things do go in that direction.

Hunter Barco – LHP – Pirates

Affiliate: Indianapolis Indians – Triple-A (Recently Promoted)

Barco would likely have been a first round prospect had he not undergone Tommy John surgery in his junior season, pushing him to the middle of the second round where the Pirates snagged him at pick No. 44 in 2022. It took a little time for Barco’s velocity bump up, returning late in the 2023 season where he averaged 91 MPH with his fastball, but still picked apart Low-A hitters with his deceptive delivery and quality secondaries.

The southpaw saw his velocity jump to 93.5 MPH in 2024, turning in strong results at High-A before a lower body injury cut his season short just two starts into his Double-A promotion in July. Barco returned healthy for the start of 2025 and has dominated Double-A hitters with his unique fastball. There’s some release similarities to Nick Lodolo, with Barco generating good run and ride which seems to push the ball onto hitters quickly.

The low 80s gryo slider has been as advertised for Barco as well, while his splitter has progressed into a great third offering when his feel for it is there. The way his gyro slider and splitter tunnel off of his fastball makes both offerings effective to hitters of both handedness. I was somewhat burying the lede here, as Barco has not allowed an earned run in his first 25 2/3 innings this season.