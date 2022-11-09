AFL Hitters Temperature Check: Who Was Hot? Who Was Not?

Now that the Arizona Fall League has concluded, it’s the perfect time to look at it as a whole and check in on those who saw their stocks rise, and those who might have disappointed us heading into the offseason.

These rosters were chock-full of the game’s best prospects. While a couple of them did not live up to the expectations that were put on them heading into the 2022 Minor League season, the AFL provided them with a chance to boost their stock back up in, what should be, an exciting offseason full of action. Who knows, maybe one of these players will be a key piece in a blockbuster trade, and this was their audition for their new ballclub.

Stock Risers

Matt Mervis – 1B – Chicago Cubs

2022 Stats: A+/AA/AAA – .309/.379/.606 36 HR/119 RBI/42 XBH

By now, this is a name that you have surely seen pop up on your Twitter feed about 10 times a day. If not on Twitter, you’ll see his name mentioned in almost every prospect article that has been put out on JustBaseball.com.