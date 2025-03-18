MLB Prospects Who Just Missed the Top 100 List

Last week, we released our top 100 prospect list for 2025 and as I always like to remind folks, there’s probably another 50 or more players who are “top 100 caliber”. For the sake of brevity, I stuck to the nine who I think have the best chance of cracking our next update in June.

Of course, with a couple months of Minor League Baseball to work off of, more players will throw their hats into the ring, but these are the players who I had the hardest time leaving off.

Franklin Arias – SS – Red Sox

BRADENTON, FL – JULY 09: FCL Boston Red Sox shortstop Franklin Arias (18) fields his position during a Florida Complex League game against the FCL Pittsburgh Pirates on July 09, 2024 at Pirate City Complex in Bradenton, Florida. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Initially viewed as a glove-first shortstop when the Red Sox signed him out of Venezuela, Arias has swung the bat well since debuting in 2023, hitting his way off of the complex in his age 18 season. Arias only got more comfortable at Low-A as he compiled more games, sprinting through the finish line with 15 knocks over his final 10 contests.

What stood out above all was Arias’ added impact, looking more physical with the batted ball data to back it up. His glove and above average raw power for his age elevates his floor, with the hit tool probably still being the most up in the air of all the attributes.