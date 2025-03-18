MLB Prospects Who Just Missed the Top 100 List

Not every top prospect in baseball could make our latest update of the top 100 released this week. Here's a look into nine notable omissions.

By Aram Leighton | | | Comments count:0
SARASOTA, FL - MARCH 15: George Lombard Jr. #55 of the New York Yankees bats in the fourth inning during the game between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium on Saturday, March 15, 2025 in Sarasota, Florida. (Photo by Kelly Gavin/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Last week, we released our top 100 prospect list for 2025 and as I always like to remind folks, there’s probably another 50 or more players who are “top 100 caliber”. For the sake of brevity, I stuck to the nine who I think have the best chance of cracking our next update in June.

Of course, with a couple months of Minor League Baseball to work off of, more players will throw their hats into the ring, but these are the players who I had the hardest time leaving off.

Franklin Arias – SS – Red Sox

BRADENTON, FL – JULY 09: FCL Boston Red Sox shortstop Franklin Arias (18) fields his position during a Florida Complex League game against the FCL Pittsburgh Pirates on July 09, 2024 at Pirate City Complex in Bradenton, Florida. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Initially viewed as a glove-first shortstop when the Red Sox signed him out of Venezuela, Arias has swung the bat well since debuting in 2023, hitting his way off of the complex in his age 18 season. Arias only got more comfortable at Low-A as he compiled more games, sprinting through the finish line with 15 knocks over his final 10 contests.

What stood out above all was Arias’ added impact, looking more physical with the batted ball data to back it up. His glove and above average raw power for his age elevates his floor, with the hit tool probably still being the most up in the air of all the attributes.

Arias produced just a 62% contact rate against secondary offerings at the Florida Complex League, but his ability to recognize spin hedges that concern. The more I dive into Arias, the more I realize that he probably should have been a top 100 prospect. Barring him falling flat on his face to open up 2025, you can expect to see him on the next list.

Santiago Suarez – RHP – Rays

Suarez’s command in his age-19 season is what separates him from his peers, walking just 4.7% of batters in his 24 Low-A starts. He does lean on his fastball a good bit to pound the zone at such a high clip, going to it roughly 60% of the time. Suarez has the ingredients for an above average fastball and cutter, but he lacks a clear plus swing and miss offering.

While the stuff should be good enough, it’s always difficult to project advanced pitchers who are succeeding at the lower levels. Opponents hit .244 against Suarez (.290 vs. fastball), with slightly above average exit velocities allowed. If he sees an uptick in his age-20 season and/or finds more whiff with his slider, Suarez is a candidate to crack the list.

Nick Yorke – UTIL – Pirates

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 16: Nick Yorke #38 of the Pittsburgh Pirates tosses to first for an out against the St. Louis Cardinals in his MLB debut in the fourth inning at Busch Stadium on September 16, 2024 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images)

Yorke went from a guy who people were shocked to see drafted in the first round of the 2020 draft, to a top 50 prospect, to a guy who seemed to be fading out of prospect relevance, then back to a borderline top 100 prospect and he hasn’t even turned 23 years old yet.

That’s what injuries, some growing pains and a “what have you done for me recently?” industry can do to a player’s perceived stock.

It didn’t help that the Red Sox were shopping Yorke around a bit before ultimately swapping him for Quinn Priester at last year’s deadline.

Through all of the ups and downs, Yorke may be looked like the best version of himself in 2024. He added plenty of raw bat speed, seeing his average exit velocity leap to 91 MPH with a hard hit rate that climbed north of 46% between Double-A, Triple-A and 11 MLB games.

The defense has improved significantly as well. He looks solid at second base, in addition to taking comfortable routes in the outfield and surprisingly holding his own on the left side of the infield.

His plus exit velocities are more likely to translate into doubles than homers due to his flatter path and tendency to go the other way, but Yorke looks the part of either an everyday first baseman or super-utility piece.

Sal Stewart – 2B/3B – Reds

It’s all about the bat for Stewart, but he might just be starting to tap into his exciting upside in that regard. He has been very productive at each stop, running a 134 wRC+ in his Minor League career, despite only hitting 20 home runs in that 205 game span.

Stewart’s feel to hit and approach have helped him walk as much as he has struck out as a pro, with the final step to the offensive side of things being whether he can convert his above average raw power into at least average game power.

Defensively, Stewart is passable at third base, but average defense is still outside of arm’s reach at this point. If Stewart converts his above average exit velocities into more game power, the defensive limitations could be washed out enough to be a top 100 prospect.

Nolan McLean – RHP – Mets

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA – MARCH 15, 2024: Nolan McLean #13 of the New York Mets throws a pitch during the fifth inning of a spring training Spring Breakout game against the Washington Nationals at Clover Park on March 15, 2024 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

McLean finally ditched the two-way thing once he reached Double-A and has really started to blossom on the mound. He has an innate feel to spin the baseball that has been plenty evident even through his first 100 or so professional innings, but he is still optimizing shapes and usage.

With the overhauled Mets pitching development infrastructure and McLean’s ability to rip 3000 RPM breaking balls, he is an easy 2025 breakout candidate. The K-BB rate was a bit too low in Double-A to crack the top 100, though I fully expect that to shift as he continues to hone in on his intriguing five pitch mix.

George Lombard Jr. – SS – Yankees

One of the most exciting prospect storylines in Spring Training, Lombard Jr. looks like the offseason treated him well, adding strength and making mechanical adjustments that appear to be yielding improved results in a small sample.

Even through his below average offensive season in 2024, Lombard Jr. very much looked the part of a first round pick, flashing his tantalizing potential.

Mechanical changes followed by positive results are always quite encouraging, especially for a teenage hitter (Lombard Jr. turns 20 years old in June), but it is equally as important to see those changes extrapolated over a larger sample size (see: Spencer Jones, 2024 Spring Training).

He looks the part, the swing looks better and the projection is there, making Lombard Jr. an easy top 100 candidate with a strong start to the regular season.

Moises Chace – RHP – Phillies

Acquired by the Phillies as part of the package for reliever Gregory Soto at the 2024 deadline, Chace looks like a potential heist of a pick up. His fastball features elite ride, averaging 18.5 inches of induced vertical break from a 5.4 foot release height, which is about four inches above average for that release point. It also sits in the mid 90s, making it a potential 70 grade offering if he can locate it more consistently.

The changeup plays up off of the riding fastball with a sweeper that has flashed as well. The challenge for Chace is command and consistency, walking 12% of batters in 2024.

On a more positive note, he cut that walk rate to 8% over his final 10 starts. More strikes and a more consistent breaking ball and Chace is easily on the next update.

Joe Mack – C – Marlins

JUPITER, FLORIDA – MARCH 3: Joe Mack #80 of the Miami Marlins in the spring training game against the Houston Astros at Roger Dean Stadium on March 3, 2025 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Jasen Vinlove/Miami Marlins/Getty Images)

Mack broke out in 2024 in just about every sense. In 2023, Mack hit just .218/.295/.287 (69 wRC+) in High-A while throwing out 26% of base stealers. Mack was a completely different hitter last season, posting a 129 wRC+ in Double-A and quadrupling his home run total with 24 homers.

Defensively, he progressed from solid to plus, throwing out 34% of attempted base stealers along with improved blocking and receiving.

The offensive bar for a plus defensive catcher is low, which is why Mack’s 2024 breakout makes it easy to envision a future big league backstop in some capacity.

With the power now comfortably above average, Mack has the offensive upside to be an above average everyday catcher. He came up just a tad short of cracking the top 100 list because I am still skeptical on the hit tool.

Mack’s hands travel a long way prior to launch and he struggled mightily against spin, posting an OPS right around .500 against breaking balls. Even just a half step forward in the hit tool department could be enough to sneak Mack into our next update.

Trey Yesavage – RHP – Blue Jays

Yesavage seemed like a slam-dunk top 15 pick, but slipped to the Blue Jays at 20 amid some medical concerns. He was dominant in his draft  year at ECU, striking out 40% of the batters he faced behind a much improved feel for his plus splitter to complement his gyro slider. He also gained more than an inch of induced vertical break on his fastball from the year prior.

Yesavage has a pitcher’s body, at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds and with a splitter that now looks like a second above average secondary, it will be a matter of whether his over-the-top fastball that sits at league-average velocity can avoid hard contact enough as well as shedding some of the health concerns that likely kept him out of the top 15 picks.

