Don’t Overlook the Baltimore Orioles Top Pitching Prospects

On the flip side, Cole Irvin and Tyler Wells have struggled on the bump. In two starts, Irvin has an 8.10 ERA in 10 innings. Wells has a 5.87 ERA in three starts.

This is a very small sample size but if neither is able to put things together soon, they could both see moves to the bullpen where they both have proven effective in the past. With John Means and Kyle Bradish both on the mend, this could open up an opportunity for one of the Orioles young pitchers.

The Top Prospects

There are two pitchers in Triple-A for the Orioles right now that could end up seeing time in the big leagues should the opportunity arise. Chayce McDermott and Cade Povich look MLB ready and just need an opportunity to make an impact at the Major League level.

Chayce McDermott

McDermott had a stellar 2023 minor league season. He posted a 2.49 ERA in 50.2 innings in Triple-A last season. Before the start of the Triple-A season, McDermott looked like the Orioles most MLB ready pitcher and potentially an upgrade over Irvin or Wells.

Safe to say that McDermott got off to a slow start this season as he has a 4.50 ERA after his first three starts, which is not horrible on the surface. If you dig a little deeper you will find a 4.90 FIP and a 6.18 xFIP. Those numbers are thanks in large part to walking over 11 batters per nine. He is posting a .190 batting average against which is promising.

Orioles prospect Chayce McDermott battled some command issues but was nasty in his season debut.



4.1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 5 BB, 6 K



Fastball averaged 93 mph with 20 inches of vert. Cutter and splitter were on. Here's every swinging strike.



The concern with McDermott right now is his inability to find the strike zone. He has as many walks as he does strikeouts right now. He is going to have to find the strike zone in order to have an argument for promotion.