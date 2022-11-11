AFL Pitchers Temperature Check: Who Was Hot? Who Was Not?

Being known for a power fastball that reaches triple digits, the most impressive thing would be his command of the strike zone.

Oakland pitching prospect Mason Miller has only pitched 20 innings in pro ball, but he has a 3.15 ERA and a 45.95 K% between the ACL, A+, and AAA



Miller can hit 100 mph with ease, which was on full display in this afternoon's AFL game.#DrumTogetherpic.twitter.com/XQPYMYiZ4E — Prospects Live (@ProspectsLive) November 8, 2022

In 16.2 innings pitched in the AFL, Miller has accumulated 20 strikeouts and four walks. Opponents have only hit a lowly .158 in all of his starts.

The A’s were hoping to see Miller hold up to the potential they have seen in him during his short time in their organization. His ability to carry success throughout the Arizona Fall League has his arrow pointing up, and could very well have him on his way to being one of the “pop-up” pitching prospects next season.

Carson Whisenhunt – LHP – San Francisco Giants

2022 Stats: Rk/A – 7.2IP 0.00ERA/.91WHIP/14K/1BB

Whisenhunt is an interesting case. We had no idea what to expect from him after he was suspended after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug during his time at ECU. Even with that in mind, that did not deter some scouts from rating his changeup as an above-average pitch.

The Giants sent him to Arizona hoping that he would be able to continue his 2022 small sample size of success.