8 Hitting Prospects Whose Stock is Rising

Peña’s advanced bat to ball and approach stood out in the DSL, hitting .385 with an 8% strikeout rate. Just 17 years old for the entirety of the season, Peña was very much was a hit-over-power bat, with just 34 batted balls 95+ MPH in 182 plate appearances.

Through his first 66 plate appearances of 2025, Peña has already registered 20 batted balls north of 95 MPH at Low-A, while walking more than he has struck out.

The approach and bat to ball are still there for the teenage shortstop, walking (7 BB) more than he has struck out (5 BB) through his first 13 games while swiping 12 bags on 14 tries. Peña’s breakout is on a brief hold as he manages a minor hamstring issue that placed him on the 7-Day IL, but it wouldn’t surprise me to see the 18-year-old as a consensus top 100 prospect by midseason.

Braylon Payne – OF – Brewers

Affiliate: Carolina Mudcats – Low-A

Not only another Brewer, but how about another Carolina Mudcat? There’s several other players on the Brewers Low-A affiliate who could have probably qualified for this piece as well, though the team’s first rounder in 2024 has a leg up.

More of a slash and dash hitter when he was selected 17th overall by the Brewers and signed for more than $1 million under slot, Payne already has made adjustments in the box to utilize his lower half more effectively from a power perspective.

Payne can absolutely fly, posting double plus run times, which has resulted in 13 bags through his first 20 games and projectable center field defense as his reads and routes are refined.