Minor League Pitcher and Hitter of the Week: July 8-21

We have surpassed the halfway point of the season. With one of the past two weeks being condensed because of the All-Star break, I decided that we would combine the two weeks.

We are starting to hear far more rumblings around trades, and potential packages, for teams looking to make the push towards the postseason. With that comes the mentioning of prospects throughout the Minor Leagues. As we continue to progress more toward the trade deadline, big-time performances are going to be far more prevalent for contenders’ prospects and how they may determine their fits going forward.

All deadline talk aside, it has been a ton of fun to see the emergence of new names littered throughout Minor League Baseball. With how 2024 has gone so far, I have no doubts we will continue to see new top performers every week going forward.

