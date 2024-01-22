Would the Mets Be a Contender in 2024 With Justin Verlander?

The current Steamer projection for Severino has him making 26 starts and pitching to a 4.28 ERA across 144 innings pitched. That is fine production from a back-end starter. But the Mets need him to be more if they want to contend in 2024.

Moving over to their biggest rotation upgrade of the offseason, at least financially, Manaea signed a two-year, $28 million deal with the Mets with an opt-out after this season. The bet the Mets made on Manaea was based on great numbers he posted in the second half with the Giants, and the hope that he could tap into a little more in his second full season working with Driveline.

Looking at the projections, Steamer has Manaea pitching to a 3.99 ERA over 148 innings pitched. Meanwhile they have the incumbent Quintana pitching to a 4.23 ERA in 168 innings pitched.

In the scenario where Verlander is with the club, the Mets would really only need one of Severino, Manaea, or Quintana to exceed their projections, or have two of them meet them. With just Senga atop this rotation, the Mets need two of those three to exceed their projections to contend, and really need all three to at least come close to meeting their projections.

Finally, looking at the very end of their MLB depth chart, the Mets currently have Adrian Houser and Tylor Megill entering camp in a battle for the last starter spot. Both figure to get plenty starts this year, especially as the Mets could employ a six-man rotation at times to help starters like Senga and Severino who may need their innings monitored.

Even in a year where Verlander missed the first month of the season last year, he still pitched 162 1/3 innings between the Mets and the Astros. Having that level of a workhorse atop the rotation does wonders for everyone else on the staff. Both in the rotation and in the bullpen.