The New York Mets Just Bought a Multi-Year Rebuild in a Week

Scherzer was getting around $14.6 million for the remainder of this season. If the Mets missed the playoffs, that is sunk cost. Instead, Cohen ate that money and looked to flip Scherzer for future assets. He found a partner in the Rangers who needed Scherzer more this season and was able to get a consensus top 100 prospect for him in Luisangel Acuña.

While it took over $35 million sent to the Rangers to get this deal done, the money spent is nothing to Cohen. He could have spent over $67 million for essentially one more title run with Scherzer, or he could spend $35 million to have full control on a top 100 prospect in Acuña. Who just happens to have a brother who is an MVP candidate in their division.

There is no question which is more valuable to the Mets. Which almost makes the Scherzer trade a no-brainer. Dealing Justin Verlander was a little more complicated because they had a chance to make two more runs at a World Series with him. Again though, Verlander is a diminishing asset.

At 41 years old, Verlander of course carries some injury risk, as there is not much precedent for what he has been doing. He is quite literally one of the greatest pitchers of all-time. With that said, when you have to throw out one of the three seasons in which you have control, the final two become far less valuable.

Assuming he hit 140 innings in 2024, Verlander had a $35 million vesting option in 2025. If exercised, the Mets owed Verlander $93 million over the life of his contract. They were wasting $14.6 million of that in a lost season anyway. It made sense to sell if a certain prospect value was met and the Houston Astros came through.

The Mets essentially made the same deal on the financial side of things. They sent $35 million to cover the remainder of his contract for this year and around half of the next one, while agreeing to pay half of Verlander’s 2025 vesting option.