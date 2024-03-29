Top 10 Reasons to Believe in the New York Mets in 2024

In doing so, the Mets were able to jumpstart a rebuild in short order, which new David Stearns was fortunate enough to inherit when he took the job to be their President of Baseball Operations last September.

Stearns task in year one of the job, outside of getting to know his organization and building out a front office, was to put together a team that could win in 2024 without jeopardizing 2025 and beyond. That meant hanging onto all the Mets top prospects on the trade market and keeping free agent signings to just one or two years max.

The result is a team that is not quite projected to make the playoffs on Opening Day, but one that has all the tools to surprise some people and exceed expectations in 2024.

10. The Right Rookie Manager

When David Stearns took over the Mets, he had a very long list of tasks at hand. If he wanted to make life easier, he could have kept veteran manager Buck Showalter in place for the final season of his deal and solely focused on his front office and roster for the 2024 season.

Instead, Showalter was let go, with Cohen allowing Stearns to hire his own manager.

When that search began, many assumed the Mets would be the team to spend big to poach Craig Counsell from the Brewers, reuniting Stearns with his former manager. But before we learned that the Cubs been the ones to swoop in to pay Counsell, news broke that the Mets had instead hired Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza to be their manager.