Orioles No. 2 Pitching Prospect DL Hall To Debut Saturday

Hall’s slider is devastating to lefties and is sharp enough to bury into the back leg of righties. Improved feel for the changeup has led to Hall leaning on the pitch plenty against righties and it often looks like a plus offering. He also features a change of pace curveball that flashes above average.

Handing out free passes at a 14% clip has inflated Hall’s ERA to 4.76, but he has shown flashes of the kind of brilliance that could translate to big league gems. In his 20 starts this season, Hall has punched out at least seven hitters in nine of them. Most notably, Hall punched out 14 Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp last month.

In a sample limited to only Triple-A PCL starts that we ran in early August, among pitchers that had more than 60 pitches per appearance, top guys in Stuff+:

1) Roansy Contreras

2) DL Hall

3) Blake Snell

4) Grayson Rodriguez

5) Reid Detmers

6) Max Meyer — Eno Sarris (@enosarris) August 12, 2022

The State of the Orioles

The Orioles enter this weekend’s pivotal series a half-game back from the Rays for the final playoff spot in the American League. Arguably baseball’s most pleasant surprise this season, Baltimore has pieced together a league-average rotation while leaning on the game’s best bullpen in the eyes of fWAR (5.4).

Baltimore’s already-thin rotation took a big hit when right-hander Tyler Wells hit the 15-Day IL with an oblique injury, though the team has been in need of a left-handed starter since John Means went down with Tommy John surgery at the season’s start.

With the bullpen’s ability to shorten games for the Orioles, Hall does not need to twirl complete games to make an impact. They’re in need of quality starts and Hall has proven that when he is on, he can miss bats at any level.

On top of needing a left-hander in the rotation, the Orioles could also use a swing-and-miss starter. Hall’s 36% strikeout rate in Triple-A is double that of Orioles starters this season. There could be some growing pains for Hall as he gets accustomed to the big league stage and not long ago, we saw the Rays spoil top Red Sox pitching prospect Bryan Bello’s debut.