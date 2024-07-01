Revisiting the Blockbuster Luis Castillo Trade Now

Noelvi Marte

The headline of the return for Castillo, Marte has already had tumultuous points in Cincinnati. Striking out less than 20% of the time and walking over 10% of the time while steering his way through the Reds farm system was certainly a positive, in addition to the 120 WRC+ he posted in 35 big league games for the Reds during 2023.

Noelvi Marte scorches big league homer No. 1 for the @Reds!



MLB's No. 23 prospect sends his first roundtripper out at 107.7 mph: pic.twitter.com/3JKNLrHpWn — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 6, 2023

But getting suspended for PED’s this past March certainly sent him a few steps backwards. Marte just returned from his suspension this week and is still only 22 years old with the potential to be a star third baseman with 30 home run power. But he will have to get himself back on the right track after missing nearly half a season’s worth of at-bats.

Marte played just shy of 90 games above A-ball before getting the call to the big leagues at age 21. And it is still undetermined what his long-term position will be as he has never been a plus defender (likely third base or left field). But if continues to swing the bat and finds a few more consistent Barrels, the Reds will have themselves a true middle-of-the-order threat.

Edwin Arroyo

Arroyo has certainly lost significant prospect status since the time of the trade. When he was dealt to Cincinnati, some believed he had become the best prospect in the Mariners system.

Fast forward to now and he is off nearly all Top 100 lists, hit just .249 with a .749 OPS in High-A in 2023 and will not play a game this season due to a torn labrum in his shoulder.

A switch-hitter with power paired with the true ability to play shortstop, Arroyo has all of the tools of a big league star. He displayed that in Low-A Modesto when he produced a .900 OPS with 13 bombs in 87 games. But as a result of a disappointing 2023 and an injured 2024, Arroyo is still a ways off from the big leagues and may not reach his ceiling as a player at this rate. 2025 will be very telling.