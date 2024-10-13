The Top Prospects to Watch in the Arizona Fall League in 2024

With the MiLB regular season in the rearview mirror, the prospect world now turns its focus towards the 2024 Arizona Fall League. For years, the AFL has housed many of the top prospects in the game who need additional reps after the traditional affiliated season concludes, whether that be due to injury, status within their organization, or other factors. With nearly two dozen of Just Baseball’s top 100 prospects headed out to the desert, we’ve taken the opportunity to highlight the best prospects by position that will be earning additional reps this month.

Just Baseball’s coverage of the Arizona Fall League is presented by Chinook Seedery. Use promo code “JUSTBASEBALL” at checkout for 10% off your order at chinookseedery.com.

**NOTE: As of October 7th, Phillies RHP prospect Andrew Painter is headed to the Arizona Fall League, per Todd Zolecki of MLB.com. Painter, Just Baseball’s No. 14 overall prospect, becomes the top pitching prospect in the AFL.**

Catcher: Ethan Salas (San Diego Padres)

2024 Stats (A+): 111 G, .206/.288/.311, 27 2B, 4 HR, 53 RBI, 10-13 SB, 10.0% BB%, 20.9% K%, 75 wRC+