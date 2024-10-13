The Top Prospects to Watch in the Arizona Fall League in 2024
Prospects all across Just Baseball's Top 100 are headed to Arizona for additional work after the conclusion of the MiLB regular season.
With the MiLB regular season in the rearview mirror, the prospect world now turns its focus towards the 2024 Arizona Fall League. For years, the AFL has housed many of the top prospects in the game who need additional reps after the traditional affiliated season concludes, whether that be due to injury, status within their organization, or other factors. With nearly two dozen of Just Baseball’s top 100 prospects headed out to the desert, we’ve taken the opportunity to highlight the best prospects by position that will be earning additional reps this month.
**NOTE: As of October 7th, Phillies RHP prospect Andrew Painter is headed to the Arizona Fall League, per Todd Zolecki of MLB.com. Painter, Just Baseball’s No. 14 overall prospect, becomes the top pitching prospect in the AFL.**
Catcher: Ethan Salas (San Diego Padres)
2024 Stats (A+): 111 G, .206/.288/.311, 27 2B, 4 HR, 53 RBI, 10-13 SB, 10.0% BB%, 20.9% K%, 75 wRC+
The stat line may not be pretty, but Salas was 17 years old on Opening Day this past season, taking on grown men in High-A. The glove is far beyond his years and there’s plenty of offensive ingredients to like. It makes sense that the Padres would want to send him for additional reps ahead of what will be a year where there’s much higher expectations.
Other Names Considered: Drake Baldwin (ATL), Thayron Liranzo (DET), Moises Ballesteros (CHC)
First Base: Bryce Eldridge (San Francisco Giants)
2024 Stats (A/A+/AA/AAA): 116 G, .292/.374/.516, 27 2B, 23 HR, 92 RBI, 11.4% BB%, 25.4% K%, 137 wRC+
There wasn’t a single position player prospect who leaped more levels this season than Eldridge, which is remarkable considering the fact that the 6-foot-7 first baseman found himself one level away from the show in his age-19 season. While it’s an aggressive push, he has given the Giants every reason to believe he can handle it. Eldridge hit .323/.413/.597 over his final 50 games while sporting a 90th percentile exit velocity of 107.5 MPH. The Giants clearly see him as a candidate to contribute to the 2025 squad, and a great performance in the AFL ahead of Spring Training would only bolster his case.
Other Names Considered: Xavier Isaac (TB), Jac Caglianone (KC)
Second Base: Jett Williams (New York Mets)
2024 Stats (A/AA/AAA): 33 G, .215/.358/.298, 8 2B, 0 HR, 4 RBI, 14.9% BB%, 23.6% K%, 97 wRC+
Right wrist surgery cut Jett Williams’ season to just 33 games, which especially stung after his standout 2023 campaign. Elite speed, an advanced approach and sneaky pop make Williams a candidate to climb through the minor leagues quickly, and he has an excellent opportunity to make up for lost reps out in Arizona. It will also be fascinating to see where the Mets have him playing defensively, as it may make sense for him to get reps in the outfield as well.
Other Names Considered: Tommy Troy (ARI), Termarr Johnson (PIT)
Shortstop: Leodalis De Vries (San Diego Padres)
2024 Stats (A): 75 G, .238/.361/.442, 22 2B, 11 HR, 38 RBI, 13-15 SB, 13.9% BB%, 23.3% K%, 116 wRC+
Just Baseball’s highest ranked prospect participating in the Fall League, De Vries is a special talent. The Padres sent the 17-year-old switch-hitter to Low-A to start the season, where he endured a small (and expected) learning curve. From June onward, he was a monster, posting an OPS right around .900 over his final 50 games. A right shoulder strain cut his season short a month early, and he’ll get a chance to make up for those lost ABs against arms that are mostly more advanced than what he saw all season — a great challenge for the potential star.
Other Names Considered: Colt Emerson (SEA), Cole Young (SEA), Colson Montgomery (CWS)
Third Base: Brock Wilken (Milwaukee Brewers)
2024 Stats (AA): 108 G, .199/.312/.363, 15 2B, 17 HR, 51 RBI, 13.4% BB%, 28.2% K%, 105 wRC+
The Brewers first round pick in the 2023 draft, Wilken broke the ACC home run record at Wake Forest then showed well in his brief pro debut. The 2024 stat line may not look pretty, but offense was so poor in the Southern League that Wilken’s line produced a 105 wRC+. He also missed nearly a month in the beginning of the season after getting hit with a pitch in his face. Wilken offers exciting power potential, a knack for drawing walks and will surely be continuing to hone in on his improving defense.
Other Names Considered: Gino Groover (ARI), Juan Baez (MIL)
Outfield: Zyhir Hope (Los Angeles Dodgers)
2024 Stats (A): 54 G, .287/.415/.490, 14 2B, 9 HR, 31 RBI, 8-10 SB, 14.9% BB%, 24.2% K%, 144 wRC+
Another Just Baseball Top 50 prospect, Hope is an already-exciting teenage prospect with All-Star upside. A shoulder injury wiped out Hope’s May, June, and half of July and he still posted an OPS north of .900 in 61 games. Hope has hit balls upwards of 113 MPH and turns in plus run times. He’s one of the premier names to watch out in the desert.
Other Names Considered: Tre’ Morgan (TB)
Outfield: Drew Gilbert (New York Mets)
2024 Stats (AAA): 56 G, .215/.313/.393, 8 2B, 10 HR, 32 RBI, 10.1% BB%, 20.6% K%, 85 wRC+
After the Mets acquired Drew Gilbert from the Astros in the Justin Verlander trade, it seemed as though the first round pick could be on a fast track to the big leagues. A wrist issue wiped out most of his first half, and seemed to have some residual effects when he returned to action for Triple-A Syracuse. Gilbert finished the year strong and has a chance to roll that into the AFL as he gears up for his second stint of Triple-A in 2025.
Other Names Considered: Luis Lara (MIL)
Outfield: Chase DeLauter (Cleveland Guardians)
2024 Stats (CPX/AA/AAA): 39 G, .261/.342/.500, 10 2B, 8 HR, 24 RBI, 11.6% BB%, 13.4% K%, 129 wRC+
DeLauter heads out to the Fall League for the second consecutive year after another regular season where he struggled to stay on the field due to foot issues. When he is playing, DeLauter is one of the best hitters below the MLB level. Since the start of the 2023 season, Delauter owns an OPS right around .900; the unfortunate part is that even if you include the Arizona Fall League games from 2023 and rehab games, he has only played in 123 contests. DeLauter has a rare power and hit combination that is accentuated by great pitch recognition skills. If not for his missed time, DeLauter very well could have been on the Guardians ALCS roster.
Other Names Considered: Alejandro Osuna (TEX)
Utility: Thomas Saggese (St. Louis Cardinals)
2024 Stats (AAA): 125 G, .253/.313/.438, 23 2B, 20 HR, 67 RBI, 5.9% BB%, 23.1% K%, 93 wRC+
After a monstrous 2023 season that included him being traded to the Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade, Saggese was surprisingly underwhelming in his 125 Triple-A games. Rule-5 Draft eligible this offseason, the Cardinals called Saggese up for 15 MLB games at the end of the season. Saggese can move around the infield, has a knack for finding the barrel and drives the ball in the air to all fields. Refining an aggressive approach will likely be a focus as he prepares for a shot to break camp with the Cardinals next season.
Other Names Considered: Edwin Arroyo (CIN), Tyler Callihan (CIN)
**Starting Pitcher: Andrew Painter (Philadelphia Phillies)**
2024 Stats: N/A (Tommy John Recovery)
The No. 2 pitching prospect in baseball behind only Jackson Jobe, Painter is returning to the mound in the Arizona Fall League for the first time since March 2023. He touched triple digits in his first outing back and has a chance to jumpstart his build up for the 2025 season out in the desert. Still just 21 years old, Painter owns a 1.48 career ERA in his 109 2/3 professional innings.
Starting Pitcher: Grant Taylor (Chicago White Sox)
2024 Stats (CPX/A): 5 GS, 19.1 IP, 2.33 ERA, .171 BAA, 0.72 WHIP, 14.9 K/9, 0.9 BB/9
Looking like a potential breakout prospect in the early going of the 2024 season, a lat issue limited Taylor to just five starts in the regular season. His stuff was quite impressive in those nearly 20 innings of work, boasting an upper 90s fastball with standout characteristics and a pair of breaking balls that flash plus. If he can stay healthy, he gas the goods to be a major riser.
Other Names Considered: Connor Phillips (CIN), Gabriel Hughes (COL), Carlos Lagrange (NYY), Kendry Rojas (TOR), Yu-Min Lin (ARI)
Relief Pitcher: Marc Church (Texas Rangers)
2024 Stats (AAA): 17 G, 22.1 IP, 3.22 ERA, .235 BAA, 1.21 WHIP, 9.7 K/9, 2.8 BB/9
Other Names Considered: Peyton Pallette (CWS), Jun-Seok Shim (MIA), TJ Brock (TOR), Skylar Hales (TEX)
Church missed the majority of the first half with a lat issue, yet he still made it up to the big leagues for a cup of coffee at the end of the 2024 season. He has a fastball that sits 96-98 MPH with a plus slider that limited opponents to a .140 batting average. He should be a part of the Rangers bullpen in 2025.