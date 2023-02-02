Five Breakout Hitting Prospects For 2023

For De Los Santos to unlock his exciting offensive potential, he’ll need to improve his plate discipline (36% chase rate) as well as hit the ball in the air more frequently (56% ground ball rate), but those two things go hand in hand to a degree. De Los Santos has 30+ home run pop, but he is still extremely raw and relies on his natural ability. His extreme barrel tip in his load could be a bit of a challenge against upper level pitching, but with the right tweaks, he could be one of the more feared power hitters in the minor leagues.

Junior Caminero – 3B – Rays

Another young player with ridiculous batted ball data, Caminero’s bat to ball skills are ahead of most of the other names on this list. Also 19 years old, Caminero already registered a 90th percentile exit velocity of 106 mph to go with an impressive zone contact rate of 85%.

While his load may be a bit difficult to consistently repeat due to his hand movement and leg kick, Caminero has had no issues in that department thus far as made evident by his strong contact figures and low strikeout rates. Defensively, Caminero looks the part at third base. He is a good athlete who moves well with a big arm. This of course helps bolster Caminero’s overall profile, but his offensive ceiling is what could have him on top 100 prospect lists next season.

His 31% chase rate is still too high, but it’s hard to blame him for being swing-happy with the success he had at the complex and in limited Low-A action. Caminero has 70 grade raw power with a chance to develop into an average hitter as well.

Miguel Bleis – OF – Red Sox

Signed for $1.5 million out of the Dominican Republic in 2021, Bleis entered the Red Sox organization with no shortage of hype. In limited action, the 18-year-old has done nothing but fan the fire, flashing plus raw power potential and exciting all around tools at the complex.

At 6-foot-3, 170 pounds, Bleis has long levers and room to fill out. His swing is geared for lift and he has already showed an ability to generate leverage and carry. Bleis may be the most raw prospect on this list, but is also the most dynamic. He is still learning how his body moves in the box and has the tendency to pull off with his front side causing the barrel to exit the zone too quickly. That said, the rarely missed the chance to uncork on pitches middle-in.