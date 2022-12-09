Arizona Diamondbacks Offseason Outlook

Address the Outfield Situation

Arizona kicked off the offseason by swapping Cooper Hummel for often injured Seattle outfielder Kyle Lewis. A low-risk, high-reward move that gives the Diamondbacks a righty outfield bat they desperately needed after moving on from Jordon Luplow. While injuries have stalled Lewis from reaching lofty expectations after winning the 2020 Rookie of the Year, it’s the perfect type of risk to take. A 27-year-old under team control through 2026 with flashes of a plus bat.

Even if Lewis serves as the DH from time-to-time, the outfield is still crowded with lefty bats. Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas, and Jake McCarthy, all rookies in 2022, showed they can be everyday players. Thomas looked elite in center with phenomenal instincts and top notch speed, but the bat will need to come around. McCarthy is one of the fastest players in the league and posted a 116 wRC+ in his first season. Carroll is a top-20 prospect in all of baseball.

Corbin Carroll is the fastest human alive 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1i5XRjIO4x — Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) September 1, 2022

If the Diamondbacks trade any of those three, it better be for a bona fide, established player. The more likely candidate would be catcher/outfielder Daulton Varsho. The 26-year-old ranked in the 99th percentile in Outs Above Average as an outfielder, while grading out well enough behind the plate to stick. Add his 27 home runs to the equation and you have a top-notch trade chip.

Flipping Varsho for pitching help just makes too much sense. The Diamondbacks could get someone in the #2 or #3 range to help solidify their rotation. Trading from an area of strength is never a bad idea. Hell, throw Pavin Smith in a trade for a bullpen arm while you’re at it.

Varsho's back at it again. pic.twitter.com/74A8gBuXih — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 15, 2022

Let’s say one of Thomas, McCarthy, or Carroll do not pan out. No problem. Druw Jones, the second overall pick in 2022, is in the pipeline as a replacement. The Diamondbacks #13 prospect, Dominic Fletcher, is also an outfielder and on the 40-man roster.

Add a Veteran Starter

The top three of Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, and Madison Bumgarner could be worse. Bumgarner is 33 and will hit free agency after next season. Kelly, 34, is under contract through 2024 with a $7 million option for 2025 making him a possible trade candidate at some point.