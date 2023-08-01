Tommy Pham Traded to Arizona Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks added a legit closer in Paul Sewald on Monday, and have now added a veteran bat.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are acquiring outfielder Tommy Pham from the New York Mets, sources tell ESPN. @martinonyc was on it. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2023

Pham has had a major bounce back season with the Mets. The 35-year-old is slashing .268/.348/.472 with 10 home runs and 11 stolen bases after looking like age got the best of him last year. Not going to change the trajectory of your team, but raises the floor while also being a platoon option. He’s a career .274/.387/.459 against lefties and adds a lot of experience to the room.

Arizona has a lot of young talent in the outfield. Corbin Carroll, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Alek Thomas, and Jake McCarthy, but needed another righty bat. Kyle Lewis was acquired to fill this role, but he’s struggled to stay healthy and hit at a consistent level. Pham automatically becomes an upgrade for the outfield when a southpaw is on the mound, giving McCarthy or Thomas a day off.

This level of move is perfect for Arizona. The future is bright, especially in the outfield, and a simple rental to improve the team for this season is all that was needed. The Diamondbacks only had to give up a a teenage prospect who ranked no. 47 in this year’s international free agent class. The 17-year-old short stop obviously has a long ways to go before we can really say what type of a prospect he will be.