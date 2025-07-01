3 Lesser Known Prospects Making Names For Themselves

Every year, Just Baseball publishes one of the most comprehensive and thorough top-100 prospect lists you’ll find on the world wide web. Aram Leighton puts hours upon hours into his deep dives and analyses and what comes of it when it’s published (and updated multiple times throughout the calendar year) is a must-read for baseball fans everywhere.

Fitting 100 prospects into a list is a tall task, because there are always going to be players that get left off. Most times, it’s simply because there isn’t enough room for every notable prospect to get included in the final list.

To the surprise of nobody, most of the names to make our top-100 are showing exactly how they earned their spots in the final cut. Roman Anthony (No. 1), Dalton Rushing (No. 8), and Jac Caglianone (No. 10) are all players who cracked the top ten and have already made their big league debuts.

Still, there are a handful of names out there that are standing out amongst the competition in their bids to make future updates of this behemoth of a prospect-ranking. Let’s take a look at three players in particular that are becoming harder to ignore down on the farm.