MLB Prospects Who Just Missed Our Top 100 Update

Highlighted as a breakout candidate ahead of the season, Wiggins appears to be on track to be doing just that. The further removed he has been from his Tommy John surgery that wiped out his junior season, the more impressive the 6-foot-7 right-hander has looked.

Despite a 6.55 ERA as a sophomore and the Cubs knowing that they would have to take over Wiggins rehab, they selected him in the second round, betting on his upside.

Once he returned to the mound in June of last season, it was clear the Cubs may have an arm that is worthy of some patience.

He got better as the year progressed and has parlayed that into a great start to the 2025 season, making seven starts for High-A South Bend, where he pitched to a 1.84 ERA in 29 innings.

While the command has improved, efficiency has still been a bit of an issue, holding him back from going deeper into starts even as the Cubs have let him push beyond the 80 pitch threshold.

Over his last few starts in Double-A, Wiggins has been more economical with his exciting three pitch mix, which could be the last piece before the full-fledged breakout ensues. His fastball is up a half tick, now averaging 97 MPH and the changeup looks like a plus pitch.