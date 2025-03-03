Top Chicago Cubs Storylines to Follow the Rest of 2025 Spring Training

It has now been three weeks since Chicago Cubs’ pitchers and catchers officially reported to spring training.

That means we’re only 15 days away from Opening Day, when the Cubs play the Los Angeles Dodgers in Tokyo. That also means we’re only 24 days away from their domestic opener in Arizona.

Yes, March is here. Regular season baseball is quickly approaching — and even quicker for the Cubs than 28 other major league teams. But there are still plenty of stories to follow while this group is out in Mesa, Arizona.

How could injuries affect this roster for the trip to Tokyo?