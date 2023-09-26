2023 Arizona Fall League Preview: Prospects To Watch Outside the Top 100

When first signed, he was about 140 lbs, and he has filled out quite a bit, now coming in at 164 lbs after adding some strength. He makes up for his lack of strength with a really good feel for the strike zone and the ability to not chase out of the zone.

Due to his increased size, he’s lost some speed on the base paths. Still, Bonaci is a solid defender up the middle and has incredible instincts, which could lead him to becoming an interesting utility player for the Red Sox in the future.

Brainer Bonaci had a 3-hit night with 2 home runs in Greenville's win over Bowling Green! pic.twitter.com/7S0ijLWsIK — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) June 24, 2023

Jake Eder, LHP, Chicago White Sox

Eder was the prized return for the White Sox in the trade that sent Jake Burger to the Marlins. Adding Eder to the organization was a huge win for the White Sox, whose farm system has struggled in years past.

Once a top-100 prospect, Eder’s development was set back due to multiple injuries, including Tommy John and a fractured foot. The long and lanky lefty features a three-pitch mix that includes a plus fastball and slider. The fastball usually sits in the 93-98 mph range; it has deception and rides up in the zone. The stuff has never been a question for Eder (over 11 K/9 in his career), but inconsistent command and control have been a problem.

Even prior to his Tommy John surgery, Eder struggled with command. He’s been over 4 BB/9 with both the Marlins and White Sox this year across Single-A and Double-A. Getting more innings is going to be important for Eder as he comes back from injury, and the Fall League will provide him an opportunity to do just that.

Jake Eder has one of the better sliders in the Minors. Just devastates hitters ☠️

#MakeItMiami pic.twitter.com/DuXzbdCkJa — Chris Clegg (@RotoClegg) July 30, 2023

Carter Baumler, RHP, Baltimore Orioles

Baumler started 2023 on the 60-day injured reserve list for the Orioles after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder. He had been dealing with right shoulder inflammation since July 2022. It seems like the former 5th-rounder from the 2020 draft has been dealing with injury setbacks since the day his name was called, including Tommy John surgery in October 2020.