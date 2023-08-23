Top MiLB Players of the Week: Jacob Misiorowski, Sterlin Thompson

The lack of a defensive position, and overall athleticism, hurts him and could potentially force him to play in the outfield, most likely in left field. However, he might be able to fill in as a decent right fielder if necessary.

But as always, let’s discuss why we are talking about him this week.

#Rockies No. 6 prospect Sterlin Thompson has homered in three straight games, picking up eight hits in his last 16 at-bats.@ANG_Recruiting #ServeYourWay pic.twitter.com/3xBbDuEFou — Hartford Yard Goats (@GoYardGoats) August 22, 2023

He is here this week because he went on a scorcher in Double-A, hitting .423/.464/.885 with four home runs over the week. Two of those home runs came during the same game.

All of his home runs came on the weekend, as he hit two on Friday, one on Saturday, and the final one on Sunday. He was enjoying his weekend. Just for fun, he even stole two bases. Don’t expect that to be a big part of his game; however, no more than a handful per year or so.

Jacob Misiorowski, RHP Milwaukee Brewers

Jake Misiorowski? More like Jake Misior-nasty, amirite?

The only thing that hurt Misiorowski was himself and his lack of command during this outing. He walked three batters, and two of them were hit by pitches. He also allowed only one hit but did not allow a run across his six innings of work. He punched out 12 batters while getting 12 swings and misses for his trouble. The fastball was electric as I went back and watched this outing, but we all know that. Especially if you tuned in to watch him at the Future’s Game.