Who Is Going to Get Playoff Starts for the Yankees This Year?

While some names seem all but guaranteed to get the ball in the early going, the uncertainty begins to form when accounting for starts beyond the opening two games of a series.

So let’s look into some of the options to round out the rotation in the Bronx and what sort of form teach option is entering the postseason with.

All stats used within this article are from prior to games on Sept. 21.

Cole and Rodón are Rotation Locks

It’s hard to argue against having the $324 million man in Gerrit Cole and the $162 million dollar man in Carlos Rodón in the rotation, as these scenarios are you pay such high sums for.

But it’s not as if they don’t deserve their spots are just there due to financial commitments. The duo have been great in the second half of the season so far.

Since the All-Star break Cole has thrown 65.0 innings across 11 starts to the tune of a 3.05 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and a .212 AVG against while leading the Yankees in fWAR in this span at 1.6, according to FanGraphs. And Cole isn’t far removed from a stellar month of August where tossed a 1.93 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in five starts.