Has Another Playoff No-Show Stained Aaron Judge’s Yankees Legacy?

That changed after Game 5. He’s now hitting .205 for his career in the postseason after he came through with two extra-base hits (and two walks) in five plate appearances. The two hits included a monster go-ahead home run in the first inning and a double later in that game.

Just As He Was Getting Hot…

Yet, when Judge finally began to get hot at the plate, he ultimately found another way to ruin his progress.

With the Yankees up 5-0 in the fifth inning and one man on, Judge misplayed a routine line drive from Tommy Edman and committed an error. That put two on base with no outs, eventually leading to a five-run inning for the Dodgers. His mistake was among many factors that led to the Dodgers’ getting back into Game 5 and eventually winning it.



When asked about that blunder, Judge admitted it “will stay with me until I die.”



His miscue was especially disappointing given that his glove was a major point in his favor when it came to bar chats about who was the better player this year: Ohtani or Judge.



Ohtani, for example, joined the 50-50 club as the first player ever to do so. On the other hand, Judge hit a league-best 58 home runs and 144 RBIs while playing the outfield for 118 games. That included more than 1000 innings in center field, some of it in the thick of the summer.



In the field, Judge added 279 putouts and started four double plays with two assists. Those aren’t wild numbers, but the fact that he didn’t make a single error all year until Game 5 of the World Series was quite impressive. Until it wasn’t.

Aaron Judge’s Legacy

Aaron Judge will still go down as one of the greats of this generation. He’s just facing more pressure than most because he’s this era’s captain of the New York Yankees.



Judge won’t ever be Yogi Berra and earn ten rings. He won’t come close to Joe DiMaggio’s nine or Lou Gehrig’s eight either. Don’t expect him to win seven rings like Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle. The expectation shouldn’t even be Derek Jeter’s five.



However, in the offseason, Judge and the Yankees must figure out what keeps going wrong so he can perform his best when it matters the most. Because since 2019, he’s done nothing but disappoint in the playoffs.



Once again, on the biggest stage, he got into his head. He heard the media and listened to the fans who decided to boo their MVP in Game 3 during his slump. Then, after the boos, the Yankees fans tried to cheer him on in Game 4, only for them to boo him again by his third trip to the plate in that same game.



It’s worth acknowledging that Judge didn’t get to jump on many mediocre pitchers in this year’s playoffs. That’s a valid argument. But look at all the pitchers he hit home runs against this past season. He’s had some clutch bombs off many quality arms. The pitching he faced in the playoffs wasn’t the reason he fell off.



In October, Judge struggled against breaking pitches. Specifically, when the Dodgers threw curves and sliders, his timing was completely off.

An unnamed American League scout told ESPN that Judge was potentially worrying about the big moment instead of just taking what the Dodgers gave him. The next time this happens, the scout suggested, he’ll have to look at taking the sliders down and away and pushing the ball into right-center field.



Judge will have to take some time to reset and then come back next year with a plan that will allow him to produce at his best in the playoffs.

Expectations Are Higher Heading Into 2025

You’ll hear about it when things aren’t going well in New York. In the playoffs, despite the Yankees’ early wins in the ALDS and ALCS, Judge could never relax from all the chatter.