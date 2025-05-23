Will the Rockies Trade Ryan McMahon at This Year’s Deadline?

DENVER, Colo. –– Things have never been worse for the Colorado Rockies. After 50 games, things have never been worse for any big league ballclub in the Modern Era.

At 8-42 and 20.0 games back of the final National League Wild Card spot before Memorial Day, Colorado’s season is already over. Interim manager Warren Schaeffer, however, sees the remaining 112 games as an opportunity.

“We are in a very unique situation at the moment, and, for me, opportunity abounds in the situation we’re in. If we don’t look at it like that, shame on us. Shame on us,” Schaeffer said on Thursday. “We could take this moment that we’re in right now and we could look back three years from now and say, ‘Boy, we used that the right way to move forward.’”

Three years ago, the Rockies were the only team at the trade deadline to not make a deal and improve the future of their roster. What followed has been three consecutive 100-loss campaigns and a lack of depth that’s impacted the wins and losses nightly.