Yandy Díaz is Primed for a Bounce-Back in 2025

In 2023 Yandy Díaz reached new heights in his big league career, and it suddenly looked as though the Tampa Bay Rays had not only produced another diamond in the rough, but one of the best hitters in all of Major League Baseball.

In 600 plate appearances across 137 games that season, Díaz posted a .330/.410/.522 slash line with 22 HR and 78 RBI.

All of this culminated in a 163 wRC+, which was the fifth-highest mark in baseball, trailing only Shohei Ohtani (179 wRC+), Ronald Acuña Jr. (171 wRC+), Corey Seager (171 wRC+) and Mookie Betts (163).

He also posted a 5.0 fWAR that season, placing him within the top 20 hitters in MLB (T-17th), ahead of the likes of superstars like José Ramírez (24th at 4.6), Fernando Tatis Jr. (35th at 4.1) and Bryce Harper (46th at 3.5) amongst numerous others.