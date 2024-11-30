2025 Fantasy Baseball Sleeper: Wyatt Langford

Those teams rostering Langford who did not make their fantasy playoffs almost certainly will not be favoring him on draft day next season. His break out in September won’t matter in their eyes because as the old adage goes, “what have you done for me lately?”

Unlike those non-believers, let’s shed some light on the truth; Langford is a budding superstar. We as baseball fans and the fantasy baseball community in general expect these guys to perform like they’re already 10-year veterans who can lay off the high heat or not chase in the dirt.

Unfortunately, that’s just not the case. But lucky for us, Langford has shown all the promising characteristics in his first campaign. So while he’s still under the microscopic eye of many drafters, take advantage of his sleeper title. It won’t last long.

The Data Behind the Scenes

The common fantasy baseball player will look at Langford’s counting stats and OPS in order to determine whether or not he should be drafted come 2025. Sure, those figures are a great place to start but the sleepers and underrated gems are found deeper in the haystack that is Statcast.

I’m happy to report that every single metric was above league-average with the exception of Sweet-Spot and Squared-Up percentage. Additionally, he showed elite promise with his bat speed, sprint speed, and chase decisions.

When I watched this kid’s at-bats during the beginning of the season, it was almost upsetting at times because he would let a 2-0 heater go right down the pipe. Langford took pitches in a way that seemed almost too conservative at times. Don’t get me wrong I love a patient hitter but we could all tell he was a young, inexperienced major league hitter during the first half of the season. This happens when a prospect is rushed through the minor leagues without much exposure to first class velocity.