For Now, the Yankees Avoid Nightmare Gerrit Cole Scenario

While the New York Yankees are not out of the woods, the early reports on Gerrit Cole‘s elbow injury are at least a positive development.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Cole is expected to miss at least one-to-two months with his injury, but early images have shown that his ulnar collateral ligament is in tact without a tear. With that said, Cole is still heading to Los Angeles to visit renowned sports surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache for another opinion.

The hope at this point is that Cole can rest his arm for some time, get on a rehab program and find his way back on the mound without needing surgery. The earliest possible timetable for his return would be sometime in May, if not June.

Still, ElAttrache asking for more tests to be done is cause for continued concern, as the best course of action could still eventually be deemed to require surgery.