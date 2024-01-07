What Sean Manaea Could Bring to the New York Mets in 2024

Manaea spent a large portion of the season coming out of the Giants bullpen, but returned to the rotation in September to great success. Over four starts, Manaea pitched to a 2.25 ERA, allowing just six earned runs in 24 innings pitched.

This is a real upside play for the Mets, as Manaea could tap into a lot more now that he is going into his second season after working with Driveline.

A great story of how Sean Manaea in one off-season went from his average fastball velocity being 91.2 mph to topping 97.2 mph 😮‍💨🔥 as told by @langintots13 pic.twitter.com/4UzvFqX3LY — Driveline Baseball (@DrivelineBB) December 28, 2023

As outlined in the video above, Driveline identified a lack of torso rotation in Manaea’s delivery and were able to augment his mechanics to get him to utilize his torso more. The result was over 2 MPH gained on his fastball from 2022 to 2023.

In 2022, Manaea sat an average of 91.3 MPH on his fastball. That number jumped to 93.6 MPH, with Manaea suddenly able to top out at 97 MPH. At 6-foot-5, Manaea gets great extension towards the plate over seven feet (7.2 ft). Now living in the mid 90s, Manaea can can attack the zone with more confidence.

The other big addition for Manaea was the implementation of his new sweeper.

In the past, Manaea was primarily using a sinker, change-up and slider as his main offerings, before leaning more into a four-seam fastball instead of the sinker in 2022. This year, Manaea added a sweeper, which gave him a much-slower pitch to change speeds with at 79.6 MPH, compared to his change-up which sat at 96.6 MPH and his slider, which sat at 83.9 MPH.