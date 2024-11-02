World Series Loss Leaves Big Questions for the Yankees

In doing so they sported the presumptive AL MVP in Aaron Judge, a presumptive AL MVP finalist in Juan Soto, a couple of bright young rookies in Austin Wells and Luis Gil and they may very well have found one of the league’s best closers for years to come in Luke Weaver.

But now that the season has come to the end, there’s no time for the Yankees to revel in their successes of 2024, and there’s equally no time to dwell on how they came up just short.

The Yankees face some major questions this offseason. And now that they’ve shown they have what it takes to make it to the World Series, the stakes to get things right this winter and find the right answers before Opening Day are higher than they’ve been in the greater part of two decades.

And their needs span across the board, so if they hope to the right the wrongs of this year’s Fall Classic come 2025, there’s no time to waste.

So what are the biggest questions facing the Yankees this winter?

Will Juan Soto Don Yankee Pinstripes in 2025?

While this isn’t nearly the only question New York faces this offseason, it is definitely the one that the entire MLB will be watching.