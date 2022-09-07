Best MLB Player Prop for September 7, 2022

Welcome to MLB Player Props! Today, I’m focusing on three players because these are all excellent matchups. This prop isn’t ordinarily available in sports books, so I’ll be playing this on PrizePicks.

Jose Altuve Over 8.5 Fantasy

I don’t typically like taking lines this high but in this matchup, I will.

Altuve has been swinging a hot bat recently, hitting .396 in the last two weeks and .429 against lefties. He has been involved heavily in every facet of the offense which is especially important for a high fantasy score. Within that same span, Altuve has eleven runs, eight RBIs, five walks, and three stolen bases. He’s doing this in a stretch where the Astros offense hasn’t been particularly impressive either.